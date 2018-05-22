Hate It Or Love It? “Saints & Sinners” Star Keith Robinson Drops New Music Vid “Never Be You”

“Never Be You” Premieres This Week

He stars as the two-timing “Miles” on Bounce TV’s “Saints & Sinners.”

But the Atlanta-native is also an accomplished singer, and has dropped a new video for his song, “Never Be You.” It’s the third single off of Robinson’s album, “Love Episodic.”

The video, which co-stars Tony Rock, sees Robinson and Rock interview potential new love interests in the club a la “Coming To America,” but with disastrous results. The video features moments from Robinson’s 12-minute short film, “The Greener Grass Experiment,” about a man who ends his relationship only to realize that there’s no one better out there for him.

Robinson spoke to us about the story behind the visual for the tune:



“I think it’s so easy now to swipe left, do your thing and be out,” Robinson said. “We’re such a transient society, so many social media images – were inundated, so it’s hard to connect with somebody or really have a reason to keep that connection. So the song explores what happens when you do that.”

What do you think of the new song?