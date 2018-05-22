Here’s What Happened When Karlie Redd And Joy Caught The Fade And Mimi Remained Unbothered AF
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Karlie Redd And Joy Scrap
Karlie Redd was on her detective messiness this week and it finally caught up to her. Redd was mixing up the drama, finding out about Joy’s side chick status. Well when that got back, water was thrown and Karlie was out here looking crazy.
Meanwhile, Mimi was unbothered. She’s been watching fights for a decade and didn’t even flinch when another one broke out. The whole mess had Twitter going ham. Take a look and enjoy the jokes…