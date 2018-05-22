Here’s What Happened When Karlie Redd And Joy Caught The Fade And Mimi Remained Unbothered AF

Karlie Redd And Joy Scrap

Karlie Redd was on her detective messiness this week and it finally caught up to her. Redd was mixing up the drama, finding out about Joy’s side chick status. Well when that got back, water was thrown and Karlie was out here looking crazy.

They on season 137 of #LHHATL and these people still don't know whenever Karlie Redd invite you to a meeting that you should be fight ready or don't go at all. Smh — JUDAH 🎚️🎛️🎹 (@JUDAHontheBEATS) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Mimi was unbothered. She’s been watching fights for a decade and didn’t even flinch when another one broke out. The whole mess had Twitter going ham. Take a look and enjoy the jokes…