Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her
Chopped And Screwed 5 Week Post-Baby Snapback
- By Bossip Staff
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Postpartum Snapback
While some new mommies are out here inspiring their fellow postpartum pals with a realistic view of what body after baby looks like…Khloe Kardashian is right on cue with her snapback to a flat tummy and an even bigger booty just five weeks after delivering baby True.
Khloe showed off her five-week progress stressing that her abs were still there underneath her mummy-tummy, while her thin thighs and XXL backside still needed a bit of work.
What do you think of Khloe’s post-baby body so far?
Getty/Instagram