Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Chopped And Screwed 5 Week Post-Baby Snapback

While some new mommies are out here inspiring their fellow postpartum pals with a realistic view of what body after baby looks like…Khloe Kardashian is right on cue with her snapback to a flat tummy and an even bigger booty just five weeks after delivering baby True.

Khloe showed off her five-week progress stressing that her abs were still there underneath her mummy-tummy, while her thin thighs and XXL backside still needed a bit of work.

#PressPlay: #KhloeKardashian showing off that 5-week post-baby body 👀🍑

What do you think of Khloe’s post-baby body so far?

