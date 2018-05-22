Netflix Signs Barack And Michelle Obama To Multi-Year Production Deal
- By Bossip Staff
They may not be able to swoop back into the White House and save us from the Orange Invader’s shenanigans…but at least the Obamas can give us some good, quality, thought-provoking content.
Remember when we told you that the real POTUS and FLOTUS were negotiating with the streaming service over producing a series on pertinent global issues? Well it looks like that’s a go, as well as any other content they feel worthy of bringing to screen for the next few years.
The amount of their agreement remains a closely-kept secret for the moment, but we’re sure the first fam isn’t counting pennies over their creative control.
Will you be watching what Barack and Michelle have to offer?
Getty/Twitter