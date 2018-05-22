Netflix Signs Barack And Michelle Obama To Multi-Year Production Deal

Barack And Michelle Sign Netflix Production Deal

They may not be able to swoop back into the White House and save us from the Orange Invader’s shenanigans…but at least the Obamas can give us some good, quality, thought-provoking content.

Remember when we told you that the real POTUS and FLOTUS were negotiating with the streaming service over producing a series on pertinent global issues? Well it looks like that’s a go, as well as any other content they feel worthy of bringing to screen for the next few years.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

The amount of their agreement remains a closely-kept secret for the moment, but we’re sure the first fam isn’t counting pennies over their creative control.

Will you be watching what Barack and Michelle have to offer?

Getty/Twitter