For The Old-Heads: Nickelodeon Reveals Plans To Bring Back “Double Dare” Game Show This Summer

Nickelodeon To Bring Back ‘Double Dare’

For those of you old enough to recall Nickelodeon’s OG “slime” days, there’s some good nostalgia on the horizon.

According to TMZ, the kids’ network plans to dust off a classic for a new generation of kids to enjoy. Double Dare, the classic game show where two teams faced off on trivia questions and subsequent physical challenges — typically covering themselves in loads of slime and other unidentifiable goo in the process — will return in a few short weeks.

If that weren’t enough, original host Mark Summers will be back in the driver’s seat. He won’t be the host this time around, as he’s in his mid-60’s at this point, but he will have Executive Producer credit and an on-camera role, for those of you watching the game show you grew up on with kids of your own at this point.

The original show ran from 1986-1993, with a couple years of reruns thereafter, and a reboot arriving back in 2000 called “Double Dare 2000.” So for those of you who have no idea what we’re talking about here…that’s probably why.

We wonder…will they’ll still be giving out BK Diamond Cells as grand prizes?

Getty