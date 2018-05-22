Rooting For Everyone Black: Miss Florida And Miss Kentucky Had Us Going Up For Miss USA

Black Excellence At Miss USA

The Miss USA pageant was last night and, as usual, black excellence was all up in that piece. Most notably two of the night’s shining stars: Miss Kentucky and Miss Florida. The former is a gorgeous woman who killed it and should have gone farther. Miss Florida, on the other hand, qualified for the top 10 but things fell apart when she had to answer a question on assault.

When Miss Florida Made It To Finals 😌👸🏾🔥💯 #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/JgUxe5c2Eu — Triple B 💕✨ (@Bsrk_) May 22, 2018

Hit the flip to see more of the two women shining and then see how it all went wrong for Miss Florida.