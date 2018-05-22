We Want All The Smoke: T.I. Reactivates His Vitriol Toward Houston’s After Black Woman Is Assaulted By Rent-A-Cop
Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images
T.I. Shares Story Of Black Woman Assaulted At Houston’s In Atlanta
Once again it’s on!
If you’re Black and in the Atlanta area or anywhere that houses a Houston’s restaurant, then you might wanna pay attention because this could easily be you.
Late last year T.I. called for a boycott of Houston’s after an incident involving Deb Antney and Momma Dee that was deemed racist. Well, apparently the chain has not taken proper care to address their problems because ANOTHER Black woman at a different Atlanta location has suffered not only embarrassment but physical harm at the hands of the restaurant’s punk a$$ “security guard”.
This is just part one of the harrowing video clip.
Flip the page to peep part 2…
The woman who is being assaulted is named Brittany Lucio. She shared her feelings about her experience on the following page.
Flip the page again to see the injuries that Britt sustained at the hands of this ho-a$$ coward.
LOOK AT THESE BRUISES! It’s absolutely infuriating, and if you think we’re mad, wait until you hear what T.I. has to say about it. Flip the page again.
On. Fire.
Sounds like T.I. is ready for war. Houston’s better figure this out because it’s about to get ugly.