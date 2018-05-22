How Sweet: Natalie Nunn (Remember Her?) Renews Her Vows In Exotic Maldives Ceremony

Natalie Nunn Renews Her Marriage Vows

Natalie Nunn is celebrating 6 whole years of marriage! It feels like it was just yesterday when she was loudly clapping back at bishes on Bad Girl’s Club, but the changed lady is a wife and mommy now. She spends her days mommy blogging and getting into shape on her instagram account. This week she’s sharing photos from her super sweet family vacation in Maldives where she chose to renew her vows to her hubby Jacob Payne.

Today we renewed our vows! 6 years married to the man of my dreams! GOD IS GOOD THANK U FOR BLESSING ME WITH @mrjacobpayne AND @journey_payne

The photos of the ceremony and trip are stunning!

More of them after the flip. Congratulations Natalie!