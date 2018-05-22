How Sweet: Natalie Nunn (Remember Her?) Renews Her Vows In Exotic Maldives Ceremony
Natalie Nunn is celebrating 6 whole years of marriage! It feels like it was just yesterday when she was loudly clapping back at bishes on Bad Girl’s Club, but the changed lady is a wife and mommy now. She spends her days mommy blogging and getting into shape on her instagram account. This week she’s sharing photos from her super sweet family vacation in Maldives where she chose to renew her vows to her hubby Jacob Payne.
Today we renewed our vows! 6 years married to the man of my dreams! GOD IS GOOD THANK U FOR BLESSING ME WITH @mrjacobpayne AND @journey_payne
The photos of the ceremony and trip are stunning!
Today we renewed our vows! 6 years married to the man of my dreams! GOD IS GOOD THANK U FOR BLESSING ME WITH @mrjacobpayne AND @journey_payne Ruth 1:16-17 "Do not press me to leave you or to turn back from following you! Where you go, I will go; where you lodge, I will lodge; your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die, I will die– there will I be buried. May the LORD do thus and so to me, and more as well, if even death parts me from you!"
The celebration of renewing our vows 6 year anniversary ! Maldivan style in the Maldives 🇲🇻 thanks @sunaquavilureef for making everything perfect it was so amazing the whole day! @journey_payne being apart of our vow renewal was extremely important to us as she is the most important thing in my husband and I life! Thank you God for @mrjacobpayne you have really saved me! #natalienunn #mommyblogger #sunaquavilureef #maldives My white cover is by @tiannahsplacempire
This vacation has me clearing my mind from all the bullshit….. and the one thing I came to conclusion with is …. “REMINDER TO SELF YOUR BEAUTIFUL DONT LET ANYONE TELL YOU DIFFERENTLY!” LADIES AND GENTLEMEN TELL YOURSELF IM FUCKING BEAUTIFUL TODAY! #natalienunn #badbitch #sunaquavilureef #maldives #imbeautiful @sunaquavilureef
Good morning from the Payne family! Were just going to spend the morning on this swing having some family time….. @sunaquavilureef ! HAPPY RAMADAN TO EVERYONE! Lets be thankful everyday…. practice waking up and saying 1 thing your thankful for!! So tell me something your thankful for ready set gooooo👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽! #thankful #blessed #sunaquavilureef #mommyblogger #sunaquavilureefmaldives #natalienunn #paynefamily