Molly’s Got A Maaan: Is Yvonne Orji FINALLY Getting Her Chastity Cakes Clapped To Kingdom Come?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Boo’d Up Yvonne Orji Is Melting The Internet
Famously un-smashed Insecure star Yvonne Orji is OFFICIALLY boo’d up with panty-melting Godiva Gawd Emmanuel Acho based on a warm and fuzzy Instagram post that sent fans into a heart eye tizzy. Woo yes, we love us some Black love and couldn’t be happier for the 34-year-old virgin who may FINALLY be getting her chastity cakes clapped to kingdom come sooner than later.
Peep the internet hysteria over Yvonne Orji’s chocolatey new boo on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
(She’s 34 but yea…)