Molly’s Got A Maaan: Is Yvonne Orji FINALLY Getting Her Chastity Cakes Clapped To Kingdom Come?

- By Bossip Staff
Jesus out here answering prayers on a Sunday.

A post shared by Yvonne Orji (@yvonneorji) on

Boo’d Up Yvonne Orji Is Melting The Internet

Famously un-smashed Insecure star Yvonne Orji is OFFICIALLY boo’d up with panty-melting Godiva Gawd Emmanuel Acho based on a warm and fuzzy Instagram post that sent fans into a heart eye tizzy. Woo yes, we love us some Black love and couldn’t be happier for the 34-year-old virgin who may FINALLY be getting her chastity cakes clapped to kingdom come sooner than later.

Peep the internet hysteria over Yvonne Orji’s chocolatey new boo on the flip.

    (She’s 34 but yea…)

