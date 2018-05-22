In Dumpster Mayo News: The Absolute PETTIEST Katie Hopkins Slander On Twitter

Angela Bassett is 16 years older than Katie Hopkins…….. pic.twitter.com/x9DDned92v — HOOD VOGUE (@kxyonn) May 20, 2018

Twitter Vs. Katie Hopkins

The whole entire internet is DRAGGING decrepit dollop of dumpster mayo Katie Hopkins across the pond and back after she proudly shaded Meghan Markle during the Blackity Black-ish Royal Wedding in an inevitable series of events that sparked the PETTIEST drag fest of 2018.

Gabrielle Union is 2 years older than Katie Hopkins… pic.twitter.com/fC5Zc5Jpfr — georgia (@lemonadenormani) May 20, 2018

Peep the absolute PETTIEST of the Katie Hopkins dragging on the flip.