Unseasoned MAGAs Are In A Mayo Jar Of Emotion Over The Obamas Getting A Netflix Deal And Their Unsalted Tears Are Delicious

MAGAs Are Mad Over Obama Netflix Deal

Big news out of the entertainment world as it was reported that the Obamas have signed a new deal with Netflix to produce projects ranging from documentaries to movies. As with any amount of black excellence they have to offer, the Obama glory was met with a whole lot of angst from the musty MAGAs. They’re event threatening to boycott.

X Muslim #President Barry Hussein and Michelle his Tranny Lover have signed a development deal with Netflix to produce original TV shows and movies? WTF? Make Movies? I will cancel with @netflix if this happens. And start a Boycott!!! #BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/meexsPbcP9 — Xalpha Stormer (@Alpha_Stormer) May 21, 2018

And. We. Live. We love seeing their tantrums because we know they aren’t going to do a damn thing and it’s great. Take a look at their tears and how many people made total and complete fun of them.