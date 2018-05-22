Unseasoned MAGAs Are In A Mayo Jar Of Emotion Over The Obamas Getting A Netflix Deal And Their Unsalted Tears Are Delicious
- By Bossip Staff
Big news out of the entertainment world as it was reported that the Obamas have signed a new deal with Netflix to produce projects ranging from documentaries to movies. As with any amount of black excellence they have to offer, the Obama glory was met with a whole lot of angst from the musty MAGAs. They’re event threatening to boycott.
And. We. Live. We love seeing their tantrums because we know they aren’t going to do a damn thing and it’s great. Take a look at their tears and how many people made total and complete fun of them.