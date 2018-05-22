Rumor Control: Did Jhene Aiko Actually Remove The Big Headed Tattoo Of Boo-Thing Big Sean From Her Bicep?

Did Jhene Aiko Cover Big Sean Tattoo?

Rumors are swirling around the net that Jhene Aiko had the tattoo tribute to her bae Big Sean covered, but are they true? If you do a quick twitter search you see dozens of stories about Jhene Aiko tossing Big Sean out of the crib and covering her arm tattoo. Folks are believing it!

So Jhene Aiko and Big Sean have broken up and girl has covered up his tattoo with some artwork. 😑 From the beginning I said disaster waiting to happen. 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Meng Mei Qi ♡ (@NdumiOfZar) May 20, 2018

A fan even asked Jhene herself why she covered the arm piece and her response was it’s FAKE!

I am smdh @JheneAiko for covering up her portrait tattoo of @BigSean and she really replied to someone on IG saying that she has fake tattoos and is trying to troll everyone. Girl you’re getting trolled. You know your mans a hoe 🤦🏻‍♀️. Just leave alreadyyyy. pic.twitter.com/iFNYSgDhCp — cass (@caassandraaaaa) May 22, 2018

But, not so fast!! Is Jhene Aiko being meta about her relationship imploding? We have answers. Hit the flip.