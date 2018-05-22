Rumor Control: Did Jhene Aiko Actually Remove The Big Headed Tattoo Of Boo-Thing Big Sean From Her Bicep?
Did Jhene Aiko Cover Big Sean Tattoo?
Rumors are swirling around the net that Jhene Aiko had the tattoo tribute to her bae Big Sean covered, but are they true? If you do a quick twitter search you see dozens of stories about Jhene Aiko tossing Big Sean out of the crib and covering her arm tattoo. Folks are believing it!
A fan even asked Jhene herself why she covered the arm piece and her response was it’s FAKE!
But, not so fast!! Is Jhene Aiko being meta about her relationship imploding? We have answers. Hit the flip.
Jhene Aiko was honored yesterday at the NAMI West LA Moroccan Gala a received a “leadership in media award”. As you can see her family was there in support but, if you zoom in, you see Big Sean’s face too!
The tattoo is still there, and so was he! Hit the flip again to see them coupled-up.