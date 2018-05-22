Go Shawty: Lena Waithe To Be Honored As A “Trailblazer” At 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lena Waithe To Be Honored At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lena Waithe made history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award for comedy writing, for her incredible work on Master of None. Now, Waithe is being honored furthermore with an award for being a “trailblazer,” which she will be presented with at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Trailblazer Award recognizes game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment. Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1 and Logo spoke on the decision to present Lena with the award saying, “Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling. Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Not only is the Emmy winner starring in and writing for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, the creator and executive producer of smash hit The Chi is mentoring writers through an initiative in partnership with The Black List. On top of all of that, this hardworking triple threat is also writing and producing Twenties, a new pilot that was recently picked up by TBS, based on Waithe’s turbulent early twenties living in Los Angeles.

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are set to air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Tiffany Haddish is hosting the event, so it’s sure to be a night to remember–mark your calendars, people.