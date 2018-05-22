“SNL” Actor Pete Davidson Confirmed To Be “Casually” Busting Ariana Grande’s 4 Octave Cakes Down

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Dating And BOSSIP Broke The Story First

Last week we TOLD you that Ariana Grande brushed off her breakup from Mac Miller and moved it right along to “Saturday Night Live” comic Pete Davidson and now other outlets are jumping on the bandwagon PEOPLE has confirmed the pair are casually dating

A source tells PEOPLE that Grande and Davidson’s relationship “just started,” adding that “it’s very casual.” A second source also confirms the news, which was first reported by Bossip. Reps for Grande and Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Davidson was on hand to support Grande as she performed on Sunday at the Billboard Music Awards. “After Ariana’s performance, they were backstage and he had his arm around her,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They seemed very lovey-dovey. He was hanging out with her and her friends with his arm around her. She seemed quite smitten.”

Thanks for giving credit where credit was due guysssss!

It looks like at least one of PEOPLE’s sources is doing damage control to make it seem like Ariana didn’t just jump off Mac Miller’s joystick and onto Pete’s… by claiming that her and Mac had been over for much longer.

“Ariana and Mac officially broke up right after Coachella weekend, but they ultimately struggled for a long time with their relationship, and it was basically over last year,” the first source adds.

For what it’s worth, Ari has known Pete at least since 2016 when she hosted SNL. Congratulations on your coupleship!