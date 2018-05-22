Poor Thang: LisaRaye’s Royal Wedding Post Gets Her Dragged To Windsor Castle

Can she live???

LisaRaye Reflects On The Royal Wedding, Compares It To Her Own

White wearing goddess LisaRaye recently caught flack from fans over an Instagram post.

The actress like millions of others worldwide tuned in to the Royal Wedding to see Meghan Markle tie the knot with Prince Harry and apparently caught some nostalgia about her own nuptials.

According to LR seeing the royal reunion reminded her of the time she tied the knot.

“I remember when my lovely mother walked me down the aisle,” wrote LisaRaye. “In my feeling today guys. An American actress, Black Bishop AND he’s from Chicago, the tier (mine was American Actress Grace Kelly’s)…..the rules and traditions. A Fairytale for all of us to recognize anything is possible & believe in love.”

Unfortunately for her several folks found it inappropriate to compare her wedding to the nuptials of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Why would you compare your story with Megan? Harry is a true Prince, you married a fraud!” wrote one fan. “Why are you comparing, especially since yours ended in such scandal?” added another.

If you can remember, LisaRaye wed Former Chief Minister of Turks and Caicos Michael Misick in 2006 before divorcing him amid physical abuse and cheating allegations. She also confessed that she while she was First Lady of Turks & Caicos she never was in love with her husband and described their union as a “business relationship” that would allow her to expand her brand.

NewsOne reported that LisaRaye gave sworn testimony about Misick and admitted to using a government-leased jet to vacation in Africa, visit her daughter in Switzerland and commute from Los Angeles. She also said they leased a Rolls-Royce and spent more than $1 million on the interior design of their home although her estranged husband denied using public funds.

We get what our white-clad Queen was saying about her own wedding—but did she take the comparison too far???