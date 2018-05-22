Here’s What Happened When Wilted Kale Salad Katy Perry Criticized Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

Katy Perry Has Thoughts On Meghan Markle

Everyone seems to have thoughts on Meghan Markle and her Royal Wedding. Everyone from actual relevant people all the way down to Katy Perry has something to say. Perry, however, tried to give an open-faced compliment sandwich.

“It’s amazing what she’s doing with her humanitarian efforts and the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman. I would have done one more fitting.”

Sigh. Like. Why was that last part necessary? Katy Perry really is feeling herself to talk crazy like this.

Meghan’s wedding dress ‘could have done with an extra fitting’ says fashion expert Katy Perry (pictured) pic.twitter.com/e4jU499Q3c — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) May 22, 2018

Twitter was merciless. And she absolutely deserves it.