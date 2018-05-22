For Discussion: Should Netflix Pull Their Hit Series ’13 Reasons Why’ Over School Shooting Scene

Image via JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty

Parents Television Council Want ’13 Reasons Why’ Cancelled

The hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why is again under fire for the second season.

The first go-round of the teen angst series dealt with the very graphic suicide of a high school student who left her surviving classmates to figure out which one of them was ultimately responsible for her self-inflicted death.

Season 2 deals with the aftermath, but adds a level of terror in the form of a school shooting. A parental watchdog group is now campaigning to get Netflix to cancel the series entirely, especially in the wake of the shooting at Santa Fe High School and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

We're issuing an urgent warning to parents and schools about @Netflix's #13ReasonsWhy Season 2 and urging the company to pull the series entirely because of the potentially harmful content. https://t.co/tdMrXilYc9 — Parents Television Council (@ThePTC) May 21, 2018

How do you feel about this show’s depiction of violence and suicide among teens? Would you allow your children to watch? Should these type of shows be banned completely?