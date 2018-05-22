Bangers: Solange Knowles, Kelela And La La Anthony At Parson’s Annual Benefit

- By Bossip Staff
Dev Hynes Solange Knowles Kelela 70th Annual Parsons Benefit Chelsea Piers, NY

Janet Mayer / Splash News

Solange Knowles Honored At Parson’s 70th Annual Benefit

Solange was honored at the 70th Annual Benefit for Parson’s School Of Design in NYC Monday night. She was joined by her talented “fam” Dev Hynes and Kelela

She looks amazing riiight?

La La Anthony 70th Annual Parsons Benefit Chelsea Piers, NY

Janet Mayer / Splash News

La La Anthony also stunned at the event.

Check out more photos from the event below, then hit the flip for deets on the designer who made Solo’s get up!

Comments

