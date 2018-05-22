Caught Creepin: The WIFE Of Teairra Mari’s Ex Says The Freaky Flick Starring Singer Knew He Was Married

Call Mona Scott Young…

Teairra Mari’s Ex Akbar Adul-Ahad Is Married

Remember when we told you that Teairra Mari’s ex/freaky flick costar Akbar Adul-Ahad might be secretly married? Well has come forward and she’s confirming that she’s INDEED Akbar’s wife.

TheJasmineBrand spoke with Sade of Folasade Clothing who told them that Teairra’s been allegedly after her hubby and was fully aware that he was taken.

The Atlanta based designer also alleging that Teairra’s been calling her and leaving shady comments on her Instagram.

“Well I think Teairra is one delusional individual,” said Sade to TheJasmineBrand. “She knew about me but didn’t care. She wanted Akbar to leave me and be with only her. She spoof app’d me calling my phone as if she was Akbar. She also called me from 10 different numbers and I still to this day don’t know how she even got my number! She stalks my IG page and has created several fake pages to leave nasty comments under my pictures.”

Not only that, Sade says that Teairra pursued her husband after she “fell for him” and his generosity…

“She says that Akbar helped produce and write her new singles, “Bae-Cation” and “F*cked Up” that are currently on ITunes. He purchased wardrobe for her, let her use one of his cars being that she doesn’t have one. He also went as far as helping her pay her rent. And because of his generosity we are in the situation we are in now!”

and no, her husband DID NOT leak the freaky flick that’s lead to a Lisa Bloom backed lawsuit. Sade also says Teairra’s (allegedly) still an alcoholic after a brief stint in rehab.

“Akbar did not release that tape. Teairra has a lot of friends who have access to her personal information! Hints why Milan [Milan Christopher] had a picture posted on her page! I’m not saying he released it, but no one knows who did it. She is an alcoholic. The day she smashed out the windows to our cars she was drunk!”

Now, why would a married man pay a woman’s rent and then blame her for “falling for him”??? Furthermore, why is the blame falling solely on Teairra here and NOT the husband?

This is gonna be GREAT for TV.

