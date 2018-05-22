Watch People Throw Drink On Tomi Lahren & Curse Her Out “F**k That B**ch!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Hey, people are people and Tomi Lahren has spewed a bunch of divisive rhetoric. She needs security! Tomi came back and confronted the group, who then cursed her out.
Yes we had to do it to her no cap at the union rooftop style ya know👌🏾💯🧐😂👀🤦🏾♂️ @wale @tomilahren @worldstar @theshaderoom commentary by my brother @blockstarbenji YES THE SONG DROPPED CHECK OUT SNIPPET IN MY NEWEST VIDEO I POSTED “Fuck That Bitch” by @blockstarbenji 💯🤷🏾♂️😂🌊🙏🏾 #tomilahren #mnnice #worldstar #getthestrap