Exclusive: RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Said She Doesn’t Know What Co-Star Candiace Dillard’s Problem Is

“Real Housewives of Potomac” Airs Sunday Nights At 8 P.M. EST On Bravo!

The “Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Gizelle Bryant said she wouldn’t be mad if she has to miss out on the wedding of the show’s new addition, Candiace Dillard, later this summer.

“I’m hoping not to get an invitation,” the “EveryHue Beauty” founder said. “I’m praying. But we’ll see.”

Candiace and Gizelle seemed to get off on the wrong foot in season three, with Gizelle calling out the former Miss United States for being rude to Charisse Jackson-Jordan on a girls trip to the country. Candiace told us exclusively that she believed Gizelle didn’t know how to be a friend.

But Gizelle told us at the Washington D.C. “Claws” premiere Saturday night that she’d been cordial and sweet to the show’s newcomer and doesn’t understand where the sniping came from.

“I was very nice to Candiace, and don’t know why she doesn’t like me,” Gizelle said. “Everybody has their lane, and I think that’s what makes the show great.”

Gizelle said nevertheless, she was “good” with her co-stars.

“I’m good, you know my BFF is Robyn, and I’m good with all the ladies, I think?” she said. “I think a couple of them can’t stand the ground I walk on, but that’s just because they’re haters. So go ahead and let them hate.”

Gizelle also talked about what viewers can expect from the new season of RHOP.

“Season three is a lot of action, a lot of people really showing their behinds, but it good,” Bryant told us. “It’s entertaining, and not everybody can get along.”