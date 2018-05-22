For All Of You Meghan Markles: A Gallery Of Currently Single Royal Men From Around The Globe
In case you were wondering, Prince Harry wasn’t the last of the single royal men in the world. There are several other candidates holding a crown who aren’t holding down ladies. Now, we can’t guarantee that these men are poon-tangling at any rate, but we can assure they come from royal blood.
From Dubai to Denmark, do you see any potentials in the batch?? Hit the flip to see.
Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan. And yes, that’s his mommy!
His Royal Highness Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark turned 32 yesterday! HRH is the youngest of his siblings after Princess Theodora, Prince Nikolaos, Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark. The Prince holds the same title as the Duke of Edinburgh before his wedding to future Queen Elizabeth II – "HRH Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark". His godparents were Princess Diana of Wales and King Juan Carlos I of Spain
Prince Phillippos of Greece and Denmark, he just turned 32.
Prince Albert of Thurn and Taxis, 34
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai aka Fazza
Another one of Fazza, just because…
Her Serene Highness Princess Isabelle of Liechtenstein & His Serene Highness Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein #Liechtenstein #Liechtensteiner #LiechtensteinerPrincelyFamily #PrincelyFamily #Principality #HerSereneHighness #PrincessIsabelle #HisSereneHighness #PrinceWenzeslaus #TheirSereneHighnesses #Princess #Isabelle #Prince #Wenzeslaus #European #Europe #EuropeanRoyalty #Royal #Royalty #RoyalFamily #Monarchy
Prince Wenzeslaus of Liechtenstein, 34
Jean-Christophe,The Prince Napoleon (France)
Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark, 19
Prince Mateen of Brunei, 26
Prince Joachim of Belgium
Did we also mention the Prince of Dubai??? Fazza.