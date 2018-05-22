For All Of You Meghan Markles: A Gallery Of Currently Single Royal Men From Around The Globe

- By Bossip Staff
In case you were wondering, Prince Harry wasn’t the last of the single royal men in the world. There are several other candidates holding a crown who aren’t holding down ladies. Now, we can’t guarantee that these men are poon-tangling at any rate, but we can assure they come from royal blood.

From Dubai to Denmark, do you see any potentials in the batch?? Hit the flip to see.

(Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Prince Albert of Thurn and Taxis, 34

#bestfriend 🧔🏻❤️🐎 الصديق

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai aka Fazza

Imagination creates reality. #💭

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

Another one of Fazza, just because…

    ◾️◾️

    A post shared by Constantine Alexios (@alexiosgreece) on

     Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark, 19

    Prince Mateen of Brunei, 26

    (Photo by Mark Renders/Getty Images)

     

    Prince Joachim of Belgium

    Ghaith says hello يسلّم عليكم #غيث

    A post shared by Fazza (@faz3) on

    Did we also mention the Prince of Dubai??? Fazza.

     

