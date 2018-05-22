Exclusive: Here’s Why T.I. & Tiny’s Divorce May Not Be Going Forward Anytime Soon

Lawyers For Tiny Have Filed A Leave Of Absence In Case

They may be in the midst of a divorce case, but neither T.I. nor estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris seem to be in any rush to get the ball rolling.

Lawyers for Tiny have filed paperwork last week requesting another leave of absence on the case, BOSSIP has learned. It’s the second leave of absence in as many months that has been filed in the reality show couple’s split.

On April 2, the mom and reality star filed court docs asking for a leave of absence from the divorce, upending any chance to resolve the years-long case anytime soon.

We’ve reached out to Tiny’s lawyer for comment.

Rumors have swirled that the Harrises have reconciled and are even considering renewing their wedding vows following the 2016 divorce filing. Tiny was also reportedly at his home last week when the “Whatever You Like” rapper was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness outside of his gated community in Henry County, Ga.

The Excap3 singer filed for divorce in December 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and said that there was no hope of getting back together. She said they’ve been living separately, and asked for T.I. to make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts because she said she is entitled to half of everything. The singer turned reality star asked for half of the automobiles they amassed during their union as well as money T.I. has in a retirement account.

T.I. countersued her, and late last year, both asked the court for more time to work things out. Besides this recent leave of absence, there hasn’t been any movement on the case in several months, court records show.