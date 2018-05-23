Kinks, Coils & Yammms: Meet The Screen-Lickably Delicious Golf Bae Sizzling The Internet
In honor of #nationallipstickday I wanted to post the name of red color I wear but I'm embarrassed because I just looked and it's "Lady Balls." hahahahaha. I would be a long driver and subconsciously choose this lipstick. 💋🤦🏽♀️ . . . . . @toofaced @womenwithdrive @golfbabes @girlsthatgolf #golfchicks @beautifulballers #golf #girlsthatgolf #athlete @golfchicks @golfhotties @bionicgloves @nikegolf @worldlongdrive @asos @asos_us @asseenonme @unif @golfchannel @golf_gods @coloradogolfblog @yogaworks @crest @mydevacurl @blackgirlsrock
Troy Mullins Is Wowing The Internet
Look, we’re not sure how we slept on screen-lickably delicious golf bae Troy Mullins (who currently reigns as the World Long Drive champion) but the swoon-worthy Ivy League graduate-turned-club-swinging sensation has our complete attention as she continues to sprinkle Black girl magic all over the very VERY white Golf world.
What an event! Smash in the Sun Semifinals! Still adjusting to my new equipment and an injury that kept me from performing how I wanted to this time but I'm proud to still be able to go out there and give it what I've got. 🌞 I traveled to Arizona alone, but was surprised by my mom, family friends, and fans that drove out to support me! Competing and traveling alone is hard. I was so uplifted by the encouragement and truly grateful for my #tribe. @pingtour @jlindebergofficial @volvikgolf @bionicgloves @ustmamiyagolf @gfore @misshjc @georgegankasgolf @confusedmuscles . 🌞 Huge congratulations to @phillis.meti ! Not to mention the amazing hitting of @sandracarlborg and @alexisniicole
Hit the flip for a peek into the wonderful world of Troy Mullins.
Golf analogy: You're on the tee box looking at a par four dog leg left. Do you A). Play it safe and hit an iron off the tee to the fairway ahead? Or B). Hit your driver and play the blind shot over the trees, knowing that if you trust your swing it will work out? In 2016, I would play it safe and lay up, but in 2017 I think I'm ready to take some risks and face any and all obstacles head on (with a little less bitching). . . . #thankful #dreamer #golf #hardwork #motivation #obstacles #perseverance #girlsthatgolf #growth #mindbodysoul
When there's trouble in reach at 305 yards, it's smart to lay back with a 3 iron. I'm wearing a Zara dress. @nikegolf @womensgolfcom @womenwithdrive @golf_gods @golfchannel @zara_international #natural #naturallycurly #golfbabes #teamwwd #golfgirl #golf #fitnessmotivation #strong #nomakeup #nofilter
"Turn the world upside." #Acts17:6 What are you doing to shake things up and make change in your world? We are all capable of making a difference, no matter how small. **This is probably what put my shoulder over the edge a little bit ago. 🤦🏽♀️ . . @jlindebergsport @jlindebergofficial @volvikgolf #golf #yoga #fitness #power
I don't know how other girls get away with wearing bikinis and spandex on the golf course because when I wear actual golf attire I am constantly called out for it. I got in trouble for wearing a @nikegolf skirt last week and the shop attendant who came out to tell me was wearing the same skirt! I also passed the "fingertip length test." Her boss was clearly too scared to come tell me or the member himself, but he was obviously picking on me if his employee is wearing the same thing. I can't help my body type and how things fit my legs. This is a JLindenburg golf dress. It was knee length on the mannequin yet not quite on me. (I mean it does go up when I swing…but i make sure to pull it down right away) #bigbootyproblems #biglegs #blackgirlsrock #golf