Ritz, Please! Hateful Soup Cookie Lawyer Tries To Cop A Phony Azz Mea Culpa For Racist Rant Toward El Gente

Image via Anthony DelMundo/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Lawyer Who Spewed Racist Rhetoric Against Latinos Backpedals

Of the many racist events that took place last week, the one involving a bigoted NY lawyer was by far one of the most incendiary.

Aaron Schlossberg became public enemy number 1 when a viral video of his racist rant against Spanish-speaking women hit practically every new station in the country. The fallout includes hundreds of latinx people, with Mariachi in tow, showing up outside his apartment building to serenade him en Español.

Today, Schlossberg is pathetically trying to change his public image via Twitter.

Let us be the first to say f**k this apology and the s#!thole mouth it came out of. A racist is EXACTLY who he is and the multiple videos of him practicing his religion are forever documented.

Thanks for playing! Next caller!