Still #RHOAReunion Beefing: Kim Says NeNe ‘Nastily’ Tried To Kick Her—& Porsha Williams Responds

Here we go again…

Kim Zolciak Says NeNe Leakes Tried To Kick Her At The RHOA Reunion

Yes, it’s been WEEKS since the RHOA Reunion and yes, Kim Zolciak’s still talking about what went down.

After Andy Cohen gave an interview saying he felt bad for Kim after she was “ganged up on” during the reunion and he should’ve walked off set, fans blasted him AND the “Don’t Be Tardy” star.

And when one fan, in particular, pointed out that Andy Cohen was flip-flopping his views on Kim…

For Andy To Open Up His Mouth And Say Kim Was “Negative All Season” Just To Say She Was Ganged Up On Blows My Mind.. pic.twitter.com/MsWfnJUaNz — T A J M I N A J (@OfficialTajM) May 21, 2018

Kim clapped back with allegations that a number of things were left out of the reunion including NeNe so nasty and so rudely trying to kick her.

“Sweetie you didn’t see an 1/4 of what happened this season or an 1/8 of reunion!” said Kim. “The reunion was disgusting! Nene trying to kick me, girls making fun of my children, mocking my … Husband, I do not pick on people’s children, husbands! You are clueless human being!”

Sweetie you didn’t see an 1/4 of what happened this season or an 1/8 of reunion! I had positive moments Irregardless Im comfortable w/ who I am and what I stand for it’s television! The reunion was disgusting! Nene trying to kick me, girls making fun of my children, mocking my https://t.co/NSbpqLXUAX — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) May 21, 2018

According to NeNe’s friend Porsha Williams however, that’s simply not true—she didn’t see a kick.

“I’m telling you that I did not see NeNe try to kick Kim at all,” said Porsha on Dish Nation. I don’t know where that came from.”

Wouldn’t RHOA producers keep something THAT juicy in the RHOA Reunion episodes???



NeNe has yet to speak on the kick allegations but she’s responding to Kim Zolciak getting sympathy from Andy Cohen.

