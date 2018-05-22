Living Up To His Name: KimYe’s Precious Liddo Son Saint Hugs Sweet Lil Sis Chicago

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving with her son Saint West in Thousand Oaks following Larsa and Scottie Pippen daughters birthday

Kim Kardashian West Posts Sweet Picture Of Her Youngest Kids Before Posting Another Nude To Promote Fragrance

Kimmy Cakes shared another sweet snap of the kiddos today and she used one of the Kanye’s tweets as inspiration for her caption.

Sometimes we all need hugs ❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Sweet right? Last week Kim posted a shot of Saint with big sis North.

My babies 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

He’s definitely living up to his name.

Today’s precious post was sandwiched between two posts about Kim’s fragrance, the most recent of which featured her naked body — again.

Hit the flip to see it.

KKW BODY is now restocked on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

