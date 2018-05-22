Living Up To His Name: KimYe’s Precious Liddo Son Saint Hugs Sweet Lil Sis Chicago

Kim Kardashian West Posts Sweet Picture Of Her Youngest Kids Before Posting Another Nude To Promote Fragrance

Kimmy Cakes shared another sweet snap of the kiddos today and she used one of the Kanye’s tweets as inspiration for her caption.

sometimes we all need hugs — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 21, 2018

Sometimes we all need hugs ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 22, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

Sweet right? Last week Kim posted a shot of Saint with big sis North.

My babies 💕 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 17, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

He’s definitely living up to his name.

Today’s precious post was sandwiched between two posts about Kim’s fragrance, the most recent of which featured her naked body — again.

