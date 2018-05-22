Living Up To His Name: KimYe’s Precious Liddo Son Saint Hugs Sweet Lil Sis Chicago
Kim Kardashian West Posts Sweet Picture Of Her Youngest Kids Before Posting Another Nude To Promote Fragrance
Kimmy Cakes shared another sweet snap of the kiddos today and she used one of the Kanye’s tweets as inspiration for her caption.
Sweet right? Last week Kim posted a shot of Saint with big sis North.
He’s definitely living up to his name.
Today’s precious post was sandwiched between two posts about Kim’s fragrance, the most recent of which featured her naked body — again.
Hit the flip to see it.