Get Well: NeNe Leakes Reveals Hubby Greg Has Been Hospitalized For 15 Days [Video]

In this video message to fans about cancelled shows, NeNe reveals Greg has been in the hospital for over two weeks. She didn’t disclose the reason for his extended stay but says he will be home soon. We wish him a speedy recovery!

NeNe also put Radar on blast for posting false information about Greg’s condition…

This is NOT an exclusive!! This is a ploy to try an find out what’s really going on! Well what’s not going on is…he’s NOT in the hospital for an heart issue, he doesn’t and has NEVER had food poisoning! By the way, who the fuck stays in the emergency room 15days? It’s really sad people like Radar won’t respect your privacy when you need it most🙌🏾 #lifeoftheleakes Thank you to those that have sent well wishes and good vibes! Thank you to our family and friends who are texting us with thoughts and prayers

God speed recovery Greg!