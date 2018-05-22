Scene On The Scene: Kelis & Raheem Devaughn Spotted At Ford & Essence Magazine’s “My City, 4 Ways” Culture Festival

“My City, 4 Ways” Showcased Perspectives From African-American Cultural Tastemakers

Raheem Devaughn and Kelis were among the celebs who attended the “My City, 4 Ways” culture festival over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

Ford partnered with Essence to bring together Washington D.C.’s tastemakers, entrepreneurs and innovators for a day that showcased the perspectives from the D.C. area’s African-American cultural tastemakers, including a panel discussion on entrepreneurship with The Budgetnista, Melissa Butler, Emory Jones and Arsha Jones.

D.C. art influencer Hamilton Glass’ works adorned the event space.

Kelis flexed her culinary skills by serving up some of her favorite dishes and later participated in a panel about the importance of healthy cooking and signed copies of her new cookbook.

Guests also got a chance to check out Ford’s new line of vehicles as part of the motor company’s “Ride & Drive Experience.” Ford is a sponsor of the upcoming Essence Festival this summer in New Orleans.

Devaughn capped the event off with a stirring, intimate performance of his hits.

Hit the flip for more pics from the event: