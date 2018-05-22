TimothyCunningham Death Of Missing CDC Worker Ruled Death By Suicide

Timothy Cunningham’s Death Ruled A Suicide

Timothy Cunningham, the death of the Georgia CDC worker who went missing in February has been ruled a suicide.

The AJC reports that the Fulton County Medical Examiner said Tuesday that the epidemiologist whose body was found in the Chattahoochee River committed suicide by drowning.

The AJC adds that Cunningham’s parents told investigators their son had not been diagnosed with depression but did have mood swings.

His family also asked investigators if he could have been given some type of drug that changed his behavior.

Some people aren’t convinced that Cunningham self-harmed himself…

