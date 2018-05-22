Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At People Saying She’s ‘Too Focused’ On Her Post-Baby ‘Bugs Life’ Baaaawdy

Hi haters…

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Post-Baby Body Criticism

Khloe Kardashian has a message for people who think she’s too focused on her post-baby snap back and not her newborn.

As previously reported Khloe showed off her 5-week post-partum baaawdy on Snapchat in an ant-booty exposing video.

After posting the Snap, she clapped back at people questioning why she’s so proudly working on physique while baby True Thompson lays at home in her cradle.

@khloekardashian Hey Khloe, you should work on the inside instead of being so obsessed with your fake looks. Just sayin, you're looking awful plastic these days. 😖 — LittleBirdie (@ashbiez) May 21, 2018

Khloe why you hustling already girl…just relax and enjoy your baby. You know in the "real" world moms takes 3 to 4 month maternity leave to bond with baby….youll survive girl, just focus on true and watch the daddy with hawks eye. pic.twitter.com/57hay5gapO — QueenV (@QueenV1981) May 22, 2018

According to Khloe, working out is her “sanctuary.”

“What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that people feel that I’m focusing too much on my body,” said Khloe. “But the truth is, I worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary, and something I love to do.”

Just because I have a baby, it doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love,” she added. And I love working out and getting my mind right.”

Do YOU think Khloe’s working out too much after having baby True???