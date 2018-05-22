Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At People Saying She’s ‘Too Focused’ On Her Post-Baby ‘Bugs Life’ Baaaawdy
Khloe Kardashian Responds To Post-Baby Body Criticism
Khloe Kardashian has a message for people who think she’s too focused on her post-baby snap back and not her newborn.
As previously reported Khloe showed off her 5-week post-partum baaawdy on Snapchat in an ant-booty exposing video.
After posting the Snap, she clapped back at people questioning why she’s so proudly working on physique while baby True Thompson lays at home in her cradle.
According to Khloe, working out is her “sanctuary.”
“What I’m annoyed about is I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that people feel that I’m focusing too much on my body,” said Khloe. “But the truth is, I worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary, and something I love to do.”
Just because I have a baby, it doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love,” she added. And I love working out and getting my mind right.”
Do YOU think Khloe’s working out too much after having baby True???