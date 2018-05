Image via Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty

Solange Seen Dancing Atop A Hummer Limo In NYC

Solange Knowles is living her best life and doesn’t give a good cotdamn who sees her.

On her recent trip to NYC, Beyoncé’s baby sister stopped, popped, and dropped it atop a stretch Hummer truck. Missy Elliott would be proud.

Go ‘head, Solo.