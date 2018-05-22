Congratulations! #BlackInkCrew’s Young Bae Gives Birth To Precious Baby And It’s A…
Young Bae Welcomes A Baby
Congratulations are in order for Young Bae, Black Ink Crew’s Asian American tattoo artist. Bae had revealed she was pregnant during the show this past season and now she’s revealing she gave birth.
Doesn’t her precious baby boy look just like her???
Here’s another angle from her boo’s page and he wrote the new mommy a SWEET message.
Dear Young Bae, Being born as a Citizen of the United States I’ve taken for granted all of the opportunities that come along with citizenship. In the time we’ve shared together I’ve seen how hard you work at building your brand and business all while dealing with the pressures of reality stardom and all within 11 years of being in this country. Through all of that you still found time and energy to invest in us and our family. I respect and salute you babe. You are the smartest and most hardworking person I’ve ever met and it’s my honor that you are the mother of our child and my soon to be wife. This child is a gift from God and I promise to be your rock as we raise him to be just as strong as we are. I love you my Queen and will walk with you along this blessed path God has set for our family
