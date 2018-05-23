Bikini Bodies: Angela Simmons Joins Ashley Graham And Brooke Shields New Swimsuits For All ‘Power Suit’ Campaign
Angela Simmons Joins Swimsuits For All Campaign
Congratulations to Angela Simmons for being selected among a special group of women from all walks of life for Swimsuits For All’s new Power Suit campaign. The brand released the campaign on Tuesday revealing that each woman featured has her own story and claim to fame including 52-year-old actress and model Brooke Shields, 30-year old supermodel Ashley Graham, 30-year-old mom and reality star Angela Simmons, 67-year-old professional swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and 37-year-old Nurse Practitioner Katie Duke.
Reclaiming the term and flipping it from its traditional meaning of a uniform associated with work attire, this squad stands proud in their swimsuits. In aiming to empower all women to take off their everyday clothing and stand proud in a swimsuit – the new ‘power suit’ – the campaign seeks to inspire all women to feel just as confident as they would in their professional wardrobe. Women typically feel insecure or oversexualized in a swimsuit and this campaign showcases how women of all ages, races, and sizes can feel just as powerful in their swimsuit as they do in their professional attire.
Dope right? Angela’s son SJ is featured in the campaign as well, and Simmons took to Instagram to share the good news!
Congrats Angela and SJ!
Hit the flip for more
I feel equally as powerful in my swimsuit as I do in my pencil skirt and white coat! And you should too!!! I’ve been so excited to share this campaign with you all!! Don’t let the media tell you what’s beautiful. Confidence is beautiful! Own it this summer, and embrace the new #PowerSuit with @swimsuitsforall. Click the Link in my bio to see the whole campaign with some really amazing women and check out all the new Suits for summer!
I am SO honored to be a part of the #Powersuit campaign with @swimsuitsforall and to have worked with these stellar, strong women!!!!! It has been a truly humbling experience! I look back on where I was a few years ago and I am so thankful I persevered and dedicated myself to my goals and the messages I wanted to promote: confidence, transparency, realness, and empowerment. Trust me, you may not see the lights at end of the tunnel while you’re driving, but they are there when you stay focused and trust your efforts! @ashleygraham @brookeshields @gallantcharette @angelasimmons you ladies ROCK. Check out the campaign and sweepstakes in the link in my bio and a special thank you to @janajuhas @sarah_benge_trejo @madamemitzner @moodleso @nik_iasiello @dickeycarlo @justinemarjan @caitlin_afton @jackieroot @katesynnottmakeup for making this one of the most epic campaigns ever! (Photo @tonykellyworld )y