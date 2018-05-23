Bikini Bodies: Angela Simmons Joins Ashley Graham And Brooke Shields New Swimsuits For All ‘Power Suit’ Campaign

Angela Simmons Joins Swimsuits For All Campaign

Congratulations to Angela Simmons for being selected among a special group of women from all walks of life for Swimsuits For All’s new Power Suit campaign. The brand released the campaign on Tuesday revealing that each woman featured has her own story and claim to fame including 52-year-old actress and model Brooke Shields, 30-year old supermodel Ashley Graham, 30-year-old mom and reality star Angela Simmons, 67-year-old professional swimmer Pat Gallant Charette and 37-year-old Nurse Practitioner Katie Duke.

Reclaiming the term and flipping it from its traditional meaning of a uniform associated with work attire, this squad stands proud in their swimsuits. In aiming to empower all women to take off their everyday clothing and stand proud in a swimsuit – the new ‘power suit’ – the campaign seeks to inspire all women to feel just as confident as they would in their professional wardrobe. Women typically feel insecure or oversexualized in a swimsuit and this campaign showcases how women of all ages, races, and sizes can feel just as powerful in their swimsuit as they do in their professional attire.

Dope right? Angela’s son SJ is featured in the campaign as well, and Simmons took to Instagram to share the good news!

Congrats Angela and SJ!

