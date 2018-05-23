She Needs Her Own Show: How Tokyo Vanity Became The Most Beloved, Real Member Of #LHHATL
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Everyone Loves Tokyo
If you’ve been watching this season of LHHATL, then you’ll know that Tokyo Vanity is the realest person on the show. She’s the youngest, but she’s always got something slick and halfway wise to say, plus she’s funny as hell. There may be no figure as beloved as her in LHHATL history, which is pretty damn incredible.
This past week sealed the deal as she put Karlie in her place and had everyone loving it. Take a look at how everyone responds to her and how it’s time for the Tokyo Vanity show.