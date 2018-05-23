She Needs Her Own Show: How Tokyo Vanity Became The Most Beloved, Real Member Of #LHHATL

Everyone Loves Tokyo

If you’ve been watching this season of LHHATL, then you’ll know that Tokyo Vanity is the realest person on the show. She’s the youngest, but she’s always got something slick and halfway wise to say, plus she’s funny as hell. There may be no figure as beloved as her in LHHATL history, which is pretty damn incredible.

Tokyo Got Me WEAK 😂😂😂 Couldn’t Save You This Time Karlie Sorry☠️ #LHHATL — 𝔩𝔲𝔠𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔬 (@Tvyvion) May 22, 2018

This past week sealed the deal as she put Karlie in her place and had everyone loving it. Take a look at how everyone responds to her and how it’s time for the Tokyo Vanity show.