Congrats! Ray J And Wife Princess Love Welcome Baby Girl

Ray J And Princess Love Welcome Baby #1

Ray J and Princess Love finally have a little princess of their own!

The happy couple confirm to E!online that they have finally welcomed their baby girl into the world.

We don’t know their precious princess’ name just yet…but Ray let all his fans know that their little lady was on the way by posting their tribute video to their daughter on his Instagram account, announcing “IT’S TIME!”

Congratulations on baby #1! We’re looking forward to seeing what their little one looks like…

