‘Insecure’ Infant: Sarunas “Dro” Jackson Reveals He’s The Father Of DomiNque “Tasha” Perry’s Newborn Daughter

Sarunas J. Johnson Reveals He’s The Father Of DomiNque Perry’s Baby

Looks like HBO’s “Insecure” has it’s first set baby!

Bank teller bae DomiNque Perry shared beautiful photos of her newborn baby girl yesterday. But throughout her pregnancy and the baby’s birth, she never made much mention of who the man in her life was that blessed her with her baby girl, nicknamed “Zen.”

Well, the father of her child went on and made his identity known, and it’s none other than her HBO co-star Sarunas J. Jackson, who portray’s Molly’s married boo “Dro” on the hit show.

Well, congrats to these two! Looks like things worked out pretty well on set for DomiNque, after jokingly shooting her shot and getting curved by her other co-star Jay Ellis. It seems her attention got very seriously turned toward another co-star and BOOM…now they have a baby!

Getty/Splash/Instagram/Twitter