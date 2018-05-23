SZA Is Taking Time Off Of TDE’s ‘Championship Tour’ For Vocal Rest

SZA Is Taking Some Time Off From Live Shows

Bad news for SZA fans who have their sights set on going to see her on The Championship Tour.

Anybody with tickets to upcoming dates on TDE’s tour might have to change their plans, that is, if you were going solely to see your girl Solana.

Top Dawg, the founder of Top Dawg Entertainment, announced on Tuesday that SZA would not be on the lineup for the Championship Tour for an undisclosed amount of time. He posted an announcement to social media that the songstress’ “vocal chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage.” She didn’t perform at the last two shows of the tour, and will be indefinitely taken off of the lineup for at least the next couple of days while she gets her vocal rest.

There are most definitely a lot of disappointed fans all throughout Top’s comment section, but he has assured fans that they’ll find a way to make it up to anyone who goes to a SZA-less show.