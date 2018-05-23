SMH: The Pussycat Dolls Are Suing Daily Mail Over Claims That They Were In A Prostitution Ring

Pussycat Dolls Are Suing Daily Mail Over ‘Prostitution Ring’ Claims

The Pussycat Dolls are suing British news outlet The Daily Mail over stories it ran back in October 2017. The publication claimed that the members were abused and that the musical group served as a “front for a prostitution ring.”

The allegations were made by former backup singer Kaya Jones, who was quoted exclusively by Daily Mail, where she asserted that the girl group was nothing but a front for a prostitution ring. In other articles related to the claims, she also claims that the girls were “drugged” and that Robin Antin was “responsible” for their treatment, along with the 2014 suicide of Simone Battle (a member of girl group G.R.L., another Antin project).

According to these new documents filed in New York on May 21, Jones auditioned for the group and was rejected, which is why she’s described in the suit as “disgruntled.” King & Ballow’s Richard Busch is representing Antin and the Pussycat Dolls.

Busch explained in a statement: “It’s clear Ms. Jones was an unreliable and biased source simply looking for her 15 minutes of fame, and the Daily Mail could have taken their pick of dozens of sources to contact to see if there was an inkling of truth to the statements, but did not do so. Instead, for pure sensationalism and to grab salacious headlines to sell their product, and without considering what it meant for The Pussycat Dolls, their business or their reputation, the Daily Mail published these defamatory statements with a reckless disregard for the truth. Daily Mail’s conduct was malicious and it should be held responsible for the enormous damage The Pussycat Dolls and Robin have suffered as a direct result.”

The suit also claims that the paper failed to properly vet the story by neglecting to contact Antin, with whom the Daily Mail had a relationship.