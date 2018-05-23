Set Ya DVRs: Jamie Foxx To Host The 2018 BET Awards For The Second Time In 10 Years

Jamie Foxx To Host 2018 BET Awards

Jamie Foxx is set to host the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24, which will mark the second time the Academy Award and Grammy winner has taken the job–his first time around was back in 2009, so it’s been almost a decade since his inaugural hosting gig.

This year, DJ Khaled leads the nominations with six nods including Album of the Year, two for Best Collaboration (“Wild Thoughts” and “Top Off”) and Video of the Year. Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind Asahd’s father with five nominations, while SZA and Migos have each earned a respectable four.

BET’s Vice President and Head of Programming Connie Orlando will serve as executive producer for the awards show this year, alongside Jesse Collins Entertainment CEO, Jesse Collins.

Just like the last few years, the awards ceremony will close out the BET Experience at L.A. Live on the weekend of June 21-24. The 18th annual BET Awards will air live on June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Mr. Foxx, the night will consist of “celebrat[ing] greatness and hav[ing] a phuckin good time.” Count me in.