Ryan Wept: Black Ink Crew’s Kat Tat Has Been Setting That Bawdy Out Since The End Of Last Season And It’s Crazy

Hot and Ready. Swimsuit @fashionnova A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on May 18, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

Kat Tat Sets Her Bawdy Out

Last season of Black Ink Crew was pretty crazy for Kat Tat. She had a side piece fling with Ryan. She said she was quitting the shop and the show. Everything just went left. However, ever since then, she’s been glowing up and putting that bawdy on blast for the world to see. Just like Charmaine, Kat Tat has the world anticipating her return to TV where we can see more of her every week.

Until then, take a look at how she’s been out here setting her body out and showing us (and Ryan) what we’ve been missing.