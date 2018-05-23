Ryan Wept: Black Ink Crew’s Kat Tat Has Been Setting That Bawdy Out Since The End Of Last Season And It’s Crazy

- By Bossip Staff
Hot and Ready. Swimsuit @fashionnova

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

Kat Tat Sets Her Bawdy Out

Last season of Black Ink Crew was pretty crazy for Kat Tat. She had a side piece fling with Ryan. She said she was quitting the shop and the show. Everything just went left. However, ever since then, she’s been glowing up and putting that bawdy on blast for the world to see. Just like Charmaine, Kat Tat has the world anticipating her return to TV where we can see more of her every week.

Until then, take a look at how she’s been out here setting her body out and showing us (and Ryan) what we’ve been missing.

Last night in @fashionnova 🖤

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

I love you.

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

Beautiful day in LA 🌞 jeans @fashionnova

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

Ciao Ciao ✌🏼@fashionnova

A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    All tatted up 😎💉 I cannot wait to open my tattoo shop!! #KatTat #KatTatTuesday

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    Stepping out one time. #KatTat

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    No better feeling than self love! #KatTat #wcw

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    Casual business meetings 🖤 Little white dress @fashionnova

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    Casually booking tattoo appointments 😂😩 #KatTat

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

    #WCW 👑

    A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl) on

