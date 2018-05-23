Who’s The Papi? Shayanna Jenkins (Aaron Hernandez Fiancée) Carries A Gut Full Of Mystery Seed A Year After His Death

Shayanna Jenkins Announces Second Pregnancy A Year After Aaron Hernandez’ Death

Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancee of Aaron Hernandez is expecting a baby 13 months after his death in prison. The mother of one already, just announced the baby “miracle” on her instagram account, turning her comments off. She says she knows folks have been speculating and YES she is pregnant. She uses the last name Hernandez in her IG moniker too.

She knows folks have a lot of questions and she isn’t quite ready to answer them…

Many of you have had speculated that I may be expecting another miracle which is very accurate , I wanted to take time and process and post when I was ready to. I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter … we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin . I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister , and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home . BabyG we are very excited to meet you !!! Mommy and sissy will continue to wait patiently for your arrival. I thank everyone for the continued support and appreciate the respect for our privacy that has been shown . 😍

Shayanna and Aaron already share one beautiful little girl together, Avielle Janelle who is 5 now.

So blessed 🙏#thankyoudaddy #happysunday @enidricciphotography A post shared by Shay (@shayjhernandez) on Apr 15, 2018 at 6:33am PDT

Congratulations.