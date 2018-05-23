Damn, Dro: Sarunas J. Jackson Claps Back At ‘Insecure’ Fans Who Think He Dissed His Baby Mama DomiNque Perry

Rumor control…

Sarunas J. Jackson Responds To ‘Insecure’ Fans Over DomiNque Perry

Sarunas J.Jackson is clapping back at people who think he’d dare to shade the new mother of his baby.

As previously reported the “Insecure” star who plays Dro confirmed that he and bank teller bae DomiNque Perry welcomed a daughter named Zen.

Now Twitter is BUZZING over the news with allegations that Dro was an unwilling party to the pregnancy and shadily took shots at his new baby mama.

When a person alleged that Sarunas a.k.a. Dro tweeted in December about “living with someone but knowing it was over” in regards to DomiNque…

Wowwwww Tasha was 4 months pregnant and this is what he was tweeting. I just….. https://t.co/Z2Q5mdxELU — innocent scam (@moeshamitchel) May 23, 2018

the actor clapped back and told them they were reaching and the post wasn’t about her at all.

I see you REACHING more then Bruce Bowen (google him) on defense. That tweet had NOTHING to do w/ her. https://t.co/ILSHK0GDzk — Sarunas J Jackson (@RoneJae) May 23, 2018

Prior to the paternity confirmation, DomiNque was mum on the father of her child.

Sarunas’ sister Giselle Samson from “America’s Next Top Model” season 1 has shared a super sweet shot of baby Zen.

Congrats to DomiNque and Sarunas on their beautiful bundle of joy! She’s precious.