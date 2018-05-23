Como Se Dice, “Hater”? Mexican President Vicente Fox Gets At Obamas For Securing The Bag, “Make Money Later!” [Video]

Image via Omar Vega/Getty Images

Vicente Fox Says Obamas Don’t Need Money, They Need To Help

While many celebrated the Netflix deal that the Obama’s recently inked, not everyone is waving pom-poms.

According to TMZ, the President of Mexico, Vicente Fox, a staunch Trump critic, says that the world needs the O’s more than they need millions of dollars…

Damn, hermano, can they live? It’s not like Barry can be President again.