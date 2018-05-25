Whoop Whoop! Here’s Your Reminder That Trina’s STILL Thick & Fine From The Cornbread & The Cabbage

Bae of the day…

Rapper Trina’s Thickest Photos

In case you forgot, Trina’s still the baddest.

The Miami raptress recently stormed the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival in some rainbow colored hair while showing off her all natural baaaawdy in short-shorts and thigh-highs.

@rollingloud 🙌🏽💖💘 A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on May 14, 2018 at 4:33pm PDT

Following that Trina once again proved that she’s still “thick and fine from the cornbread and the cabbage” with a twerk video.

When your song comes on 🤪💃🏾💎 pic.twitter.com/7VHoirSyeE — TRINA (@TRINArockstarr) May 23, 2018

We salute you Katrina Laverne.

More thick and fine Trina on the flip.