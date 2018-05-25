Whoop Whoop! Here’s Your Reminder That Trina’s STILL Thick & Fine From The Cornbread & The Cabbage

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Prince Williams/WireImage

Bae of the day…

Rapper Trina’s Thickest Photos

In case you forgot, Trina’s still the baddest.

The Miami raptress recently stormed the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival in some rainbow colored hair while showing off her all natural baaaawdy in short-shorts and thigh-highs.

@rollingloud 🙌🏽💖💘

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

Following that Trina once again proved that she’s still “thick and fine from the cornbread and the cabbage” with a twerk video.

We salute you Katrina Laverne.

More thick and fine Trina on the flip.

Prince Williams/WireImage

That's a real one in your reflection without a follow, without a mention 💎

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

Swipe … 📸: @googleishuman

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

Swipe… 📸: @1eyeopenmedia

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

Thank you 🙌🏽 #funkfest

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

If ain't me then who .. 👑

A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

    Nice For What ♠️

    A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

    Hi @fashionnova 💖

    A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

    MIAMI .. Thank you 🙌🏽❤️🎤🙏🏽

    A post shared by katrina (@trinarockstarr) on

