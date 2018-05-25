Whoop Whoop! Here’s Your Reminder That Trina’s STILL Thick & Fine From The Cornbread & The Cabbage
Rapper Trina’s Thickest Photos
In case you forgot, Trina’s still the baddest.
The Miami raptress recently stormed the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival in some rainbow colored hair while showing off her all natural baaaawdy in short-shorts and thigh-highs.
Following that Trina once again proved that she’s still “thick and fine from the cornbread and the cabbage” with a twerk video.
We salute you Katrina Laverne.
More thick and fine Trina on the flip.
