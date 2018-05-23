Black Man Dragged Out Car For Laughing At Cops Saying Vegetation In Window “Alarmed” Him [Video]

(GETTY)

Oh, the joys of being a black man. A Kansas man, Rudy Samuel, was dragged out of his car and his vehicle was unlawfully searched after the police got mad at his paperwork being in order and Rudy laughing at their bunk excuses for messing with him. Samuel’s phone falls to the ground during the scuffle, but the police searched his vehicle finding NOTHING and released the man without a citation.

They say, Rudy has moved his biracial family out of Winfield, Kansas because of all this harrassment.