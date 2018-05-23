Fahrvergnügen Yo Azz Off A Cliff: German Candy Company “Apologizes” For Racist Chocolate Marshmallow Meghan Markle

Image via Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty

German Company Portrays Meghan Markle As Chocolate Candy

People really don’t know how to deal with the fact that Meghan Markle IS a Black woman. Ashy thumb intellectuals on the internet have been arguing for well over a year about her Blackness, but it appears that companies don’t know what do do with Meghan’s melanin either.

According to BBC, a German candy company has “apologized” for an image they published to “celebrate” the Royal Wedding.

People threw a fit when they saw the Schokokuss, a dark chocolate covered marshmallow, version of Meghan with the accompanying caption: “What are you looking at? Wouldn’t you also want to be Meghan today?”

Here’s the mea culpa:

“A big pardon! The world of Super Dickmann’s is colourful and diverse and far from racist thoughts.”

Really? OmarEpps.gif. SMH.