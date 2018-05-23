Breakups To Make Ups: Meek Mill May Be Ready To Reunite With Drake Musically
Meek Mill Has People Anticipating A Drake Collaboration
Did they really do all that beefing just to go “Back To Back” collaborating?
Page Six is speculating that Meek Mill may include a Drake feature on the new music he’s currently working on after Mill teased a snippet of a remix of Biggie Smalls’ “What’s Beef” on Instagram on Monday:
He added a line about former foe turned supporter Drake, asking, “Is we beefin’ or rappin’? I might just pop up with Drizzy.”
While many are speculating it simply meant their feud was over, others assumed there could be a future collaboration.
Earlier this month, Meek told radio show “Ebro in the Morning,” “It’s possible. Everything is possible. I ain’t got no hate towards him, and I don’t believe he got hate towards me.”
Do you think Drake will drive up his feature price for the collaboration or do it for a discount as a goodwill gesture?