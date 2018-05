If God grants me a bae in time for my 90s party you already know this my mood 😜😂😂😂 Real House Party Type of Vibes!!!! Tickets available now & with Mega on set it’s really a lituation! #takingoverforthe99andthe2000 #90svibe #90s #teyanaandiman #teyanataylor

A post shared by D A R – C E L 😜 (@darcymightbe) on May 23, 2018 at 5:39am PDT