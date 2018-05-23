Congratulations! Never Scared Sports Anchor Jemele Hill Named NABJ Journalist Of The Year

Image via Getty

Jemele Hill Named Journalist Of The Year By NABJ

Friend of the site Jemele Hill is being honored with NABJ’s highest honors this year. Hill is set to receive the Journalist Of The Year award.

According to ESSENCE the NABJ released a statement explaining why they are bestowing this award upon such a worthy candidate:

“She uses her platform to address national, social and cultural issues, in addition to sports. Hill nearly broke the internet last year when she criticized President Donald Trump. She also, taking up the NABJ spirit of advocacy, addressed athletes’ rights to take a knee to protest police brutality. She did all this while co-anchoring a groundbreaking rebrand of ESPN’s marquee show SportsCenter, or SC6, along with fellow NABJ member Michael Smith,”

NABJ President Sarah Glover had this to say:

“Jemele Hill is a gem. She exhibits strength, grace, and doggedness,” Glover said. “NABJ appreciates the courage and steadfastness Jemele has demonstrated as a journalist and commentator speaking truth to power.”

In a great twist of fate, Jemele will receive the award in a comfortable place as the NABJ conference is being held in her hometown of Detroit.

Congratulations! Well deserved!